Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Wisconsin ends #1 Cards pursuit of perfection in NCAA volleyball Final Four

UofL volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly
UofL volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - #4 Wisconsin held off #1, unbeaten UofL in a five set thriller in the NCAA volleyball Final Four on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio.

The Badgers took the first set 25-23. UofL bounced back with a dominant performance, winning set #2 25-15.

Wisconsin responded, powered by 6′9″ Anna Smrek, who had 20 kills in the match. The Badgers took the third set 25-21.

Providence High grad Ceci Rush delivered a service ace to finish off a 25-23 UofL win in the fourth set.

In the fifth and final set, Smrek smashed home the match winner as Wisconsin took the decider 15-9.

The Cards season ends at 32-1.

“Really tough moment, this is just a team that you could be with forever and there’s no burnout, there’s nobody tired of each other, it’s just one of those really special groups that you just never want it to end,” UofL head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said.

Busboom Kelly was named National Coach of the Year earlier in the day, and also received a contract extension and raise from UofL.

“The greatest gift they can give us seniors and taking this and taking to the next level next year or the year after,” Cards senior setter Tori Dilfer said. “That’ll be the greatest feeling ever is seeing this program do things that we didn’t do.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims
In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets...
Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months

Latest News

Urban Meyer has been fired as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending a tumultuous tenure...
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 15 recap
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Chris Mack and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk...
Inside the Cards, Dec. 11 2021
Male's Selah Brown signs with UofL
Signing Day: Brown inks with Cards, Anthony to Wisconsin, Goodwin, Reed to UK