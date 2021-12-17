Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Young woman from Dawson Springs graduates from UK days after meeting President Biden

In the aftermath of the devastating storms, a young woman from Dawson Springs got the...
In the aftermath of the devastating storms, a young woman from Dawson Springs got the opportunity to meet with President Biden. On Friday, she graduated from the University of Kentucky.(Abby Parker)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the aftermath of the devastating storms, a young woman from Dawson Springs got the opportunity to meet with President Biden. On Friday, she graduated from the University of Kentucky.

More than 1,200 people were set to walk across the stage and turn their tassels in Rupp Arena Friday.

For many, graduation is a joyous occasion. But the moment was bittersweet for Abigail Parker.

“I actually wasn’t going to come. I was going to stay down there and help out,” Parker said.

Parker was at home in Dawson Springs when a tornado tore through the town.

“We went downstairs and it was over in seconds, and at my parents’ house it wasn’t hit that bad so we didn’t really think anything of it,” Parker said.

She and her family soon learned of the devastation. Parker’s apartment was ripped up and their grandparents’ home was gone.

But as they cleaned up, Parker had a special encounter. She met with President Joe Biden.

“We waved at him and my Nana actually told him, ‘my granddaughter is graduating from UK and he gave me a big hug and told me how proud he was of me,’” Parker said.

Parker’s back and forth with President Biden didn’t end with their meeting. The Commander-in-Chief took the time to stay in touch with her.

“He got my phone number afterwards and he actually called me so that was really crazy,” Parker said.

Parker said her mind is on her home as she graduates Friday, but she said it’s special that her community has received so much support from the president and around the world.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets...
Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims
A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane

Latest News

WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, December 17, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, December 17, 2021
Robert Ashcraft is accused of taking $1,700 for a plumbing job and doing no work at all.
Unlicensed plumber with multiple complaints charged with theft by deception
The Red Cross is having its the lowest blood supply in more than a decade, according to the...
Blood supply lowest in a decade, Red Cross says
There are two “WOW Carts” deployed to Mayfield, capable of producing up to 10 thousand gallons...
Louisville-based organization providing international disaster assistance now helping in Western Kentucky
The people hit by these storms are beginning what's going to be a years long process toward...
Kentucky Rises: How you can help Western Ky. recover from tornado damage