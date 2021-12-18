Support Local Businesses
Cage the Elephant release T-Shirt to help support tornado victims

Cage the elephant shirt
Cage the elephant shirt(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green native band Cage the Elephant has announced a Kentucky tornado relief T-shirt.

The band posted the shirt on their social media.

All proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be donated to the “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.”

The proceeds will also go to other charities benefiting individuals and families in Bowling Green and other parts of Kentucky who were impacted by the recent tornadoes.

