Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD

(Live 5/File)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s office released the identity of the man was shot and killed in Louisville.

Terry Dejuan Johnson, 35, was found by Louisville Metro Police officers near South 5th Street and West Lansing Avenue Saturday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found Johnson had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide. They said there are no suspects in custody

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

