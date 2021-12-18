Dawson Springs church overwhelmed with donations from community

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs First Baptist Church has been flooded with donations since last Friday’s storms.

Church officials say they wanted to help their community, but didn’t plan to have their donation center become as big as it has.

It all started with a prayer service Sunday morning. Church officials invited the community to come and pray over the victims after tornadoes ripped through their town.

From there, things really took off. Christina Keeton, the wife of Pastor Trent Keeton, says they have received more donations than they can hold.

”What turned out to be maybe an hour prayer service began a place to start receiving donations. So it really just kind of took off and created itself. Just the fact that we have this building, we have these facilities, it took on a life of its own,” said Christina.

The church has had other facilities store their donations until they can give enough supplies away to have room for them.

Pastor Keeton spoke with us live on 14 News at 6.

He discussed how how volunteers have made this all possible, and what church leaders are now asking the community to donate.

