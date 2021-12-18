Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Family saved by fridge as tornado blew through

Family saved by fridge as tornado blew through
Family saved by fridge as tornado blew through
By Shaelie Clark
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - If you walk through the streets once lined with homes in Dawson Springs, you’ll hear one harrowing story after another. We’ve heard stories of storm shelters to even bathtubs saving lives.

For the Latham Family, they have a refrigerator to thank for their lives being spared.

“The storm blew this way, and we were pinned under this refrigerator,” said Will Latham.

Their story of survival begins Friday night with phone call from mom.

“We had kinda gone to bed. At that time, my mother actually called and actually forced us to move to the basement,” said Will. “No sooner had we got backed into a corner, the tornado hit, and blew us into the back of the basement.”

In a matter of seconds their home was destroyed.

Will, Shannon, and their daughter survived. They say something amid the chaos, became a life saving shield.

“One of our refrigerators that we had for extra storage blew over with us and covered myself and my daughter. Luckily, if it hadn’t been for that fridge, we wouldn’t have made it,” said Will.

Shannon was slammed into the back wall, but she was able to free herself enough to get help for her family trapped in the rubble.

“So I just kept holding my flashlight in the air. So someone could see my light, and I kept screaming for help. And finally, I could hear someone off in the distance, ‘We’re coming. We’re coming.’”

Now days later, the couple is thankful their story isn’t over yet.

“We’ll be fine. I’m not sure we’ll build back here yet, but we’ll be fine,” said Will.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in...
Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Robert Ashcraft is accused of taking $1,700 for a plumbing job and doing no work at all.
Unlicensed plumber with multiple complaints charged with theft by deception
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police investigating after man found dead
An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’
Rain will re-develop and spread over the area through the afternoon.
FORECAST: Rainy morning; colder this afternoon
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/18 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/18 4AM Update
Throughout the mission, the sights of American flags in all the rubble left members of the...
Iraq War veteran describes tornado damage as a ‘warzone’