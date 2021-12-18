FORECAST: Quiet week before warmth and showers by Christmas Eve

WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet weather the next few days

60s and showers by Christmas Eve

Drier, slightly cooler Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While today is another cool one, we’ll still have it a bit warmer than Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Some cloud cover rolls in tonight with a disturbance to our south.

Patchy fog will develop in spots by early Tuesday morning, especially along rivers and in valleys. Watch for a slick spot or two with the fog and below freezing temperatures. A partly cloudy sky early Tuesday morning will revert to a mostly sunny one by the afternoon with highs in the 40s once again.

Tuesday night is a mostly clear and cold affair with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Quiet weather continues through most of this week as highs slowly reach well into the 50s by Thursday. An area of low pressure passing to our north on Christmas Eve will bring a few scattered showers and highs in the 60s.

Christmas Day is looking a bit drier and cooler given a faster speed of this system in the latest data, so expect mainly dry weather and highs in the 50s.

