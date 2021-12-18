FORECAST: Rain leaving, clouds staying

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain moves out

Sunshine returns

Dry stretch until Christmas Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain tapers off this evening, then cloudy and cold overnight.

Clouds decrease through the day on Sunday as temperatures remain cool in the 40s. Clouds continue to clear Sunday night allowing temperatures to drop to the 20s.

Monday brings plenty of sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures into the 50s.

The dry weather remain in the forecast until Christmas Eve with a chance for a few scattered showers through Christmas Day.

Temperatures will be rather warm for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the 60s.

