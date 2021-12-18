Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rainy morning; colder this afternoon

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Steady rain expected this morning
  • Falling temps into the 40s this afternoon
  • White Christmas Chances as of Today: 1%

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The “warm” start this morning will be short-lived with rain and colder air pushing in through the morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower

40s this afternoon. Cloudy and cold tonight. Clouds are likely going to hold much of the day Sunday, keeping it chilly for sure. Mostly clear skies Sunday night with

lows in the 20s.

Cool start to Christmas Week is expected with warmer weather likely toward the holiday.

