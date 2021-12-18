Support Local Businesses
International drug traffickers are targeting children online

The DEA said users and drug dealers and are now making deals virtually(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, WA (CNN/KIRO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration released a warning to parents saying international drug traffickers are going after kids on social media.

“Approximately one person every five minutes is dying of an overdose,” Special Agent Frank Tarentino, from DEA’s Seattle Office said.

Recently, the DEA seized 800,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, a drug responsible for killing sixty-four-thousand Americans this year alone. Those deaths account for sixty-four percent of all overdose deaths.

Fentanyl drug trade has been traced back to Wuhan, China, where the source of the chemical ingredients are found. Those chemicals are then shipped to drug cartels in Mexico, mass producing fake pills.

The pills are then sent to be sold in the U.S., and the DEA said users and drug dealers and are now making deals virtually.

“What we’re seeing today with through social media platforms like Snapshot, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook is that these trafficking networks can reach a greater audience,” Tarentino said.

He said the dealers use social media platforms and emojis to entice young people to create a secret language their parents and other adults might not understand.

“It’s almost like a secret code,” Tarentino said.  “I would encourage and urge every parent to have a, a really honest conversation that the children about these dangers and about the, about the risks.”

Tarentino said just one pill laced with fentanyl could be enough to kill someone.

