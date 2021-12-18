Lexington man found dead after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the 800 block of Oak Hill Drive Friday night.

When Lexington Police Department officers arrived around 10:56 p.m., they found a 21-year-old man had been shot inside the residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Sergeant Donnell Gordon said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be sent through P3 tips app.

The investigation continues.

