Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Lexington man found dead after shooting

Lexington man shot and killed inside residence.
Lexington man shot and killed inside residence.(WILX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the 800 block of Oak Hill Drive Friday night.

When Lexington Police Department officers arrived around 10:56 p.m., they found a 21-year-old man had been shot inside the residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Sergeant Donnell Gordon said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be sent through P3 tips app.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Ashcraft is accused of taking $1,700 for a plumbing job and doing no work at all.
Unlicensed plumber with multiple complaints charged with theft by deception
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in...
Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky
A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police investigating after man found dead
An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’
Rain will re-develop and spread over the area through the afternoon.
FORECAST: Rainy morning; colder this afternoon
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/18 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/18 4AM Update