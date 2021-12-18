Support Local Businesses
Life sentence for man who killed his 6-year-old son in Yoder

Roman Krutitskiy on the left. Nikolay Krutitskiy, pictured in the upper right.
Roman Krutitskiy on the left. Nikolay Krutitskiy, pictured in the upper right.(Photo of Roman from his family, Nikolay from EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yoder, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man found guilty of 1st-degree murder for killing his own son received a life sentence on Friday.

The child, Roman Krutitskiy, was shot at the family’s home in the 7700 block of Edison Road in eastern El Paso County on the afternoon of June 23, 2020. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the parents took the child to the Yoder post office and called 911.

Roman, who was only 6 at the time, was taken to the hospital where he later passed.

Earlier this month, Roman’s father Nikolay was found guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, menacing and two counts of child abuse.

On Friday, Nikolay was sentenced to life in prison after having already served 543 days.

