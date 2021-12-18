Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Man shot and killed in California neighborhood

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed one man was shot and killed in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police were called to the 1700 block of Hale Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

