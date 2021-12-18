Support Local Businesses
Longtime Kentucky state representative retires

State Rep. Reginald Meeks, who was first elected to represent the Louisville-area district in 2000, did not elaborate on the reasons behind his decision.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - State Rep. Reginald Meeks announced his retirement Friday from the Kentucky House of Representatives.

He will not serve out the remainder of his term. A special election for his 42nd District seat has yet to be announced.

Meeks, who was first elected to represent the Louisville-area district in 2000, did not elaborate on the reasons behind his decision.

“I may be spending the years ahead focusing on my health and spending time with family, but I will always consider myself part of this important team,” he said in a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear.

In the 2021 legislative session, Meeks served on the Agriculture and Local Government committees, among others. He was one of four Black lawmakers in the Kentucky House.

“Representative Meeks has been a great advocate for our community and will be deeply missed,” House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins said in a statement. “His public service may be over, but his friendship, kindness, and legacy will always endure.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

