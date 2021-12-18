Support Local Businesses
Louisville-based organization providing international disaster assistance now helping in Western Kentucky

By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville non-profit WaterStep has deployed two devices to tornado-damaged Mayfield to provide responders and residents with clean water.

It is a system that has been used in disaster areas internationally like in Puerto Rico and Haiti.

“This disaster reminds me of an earthquake that has wiped out a city,” WaterStep founder Mark Hogg said. “But the reality is no matter how big the disaster is, if it’s taken out of town or it’s three homes in a neighborhood or your house, the disaster is complete when you are involved in it.”

WaterStep’s water treatment system is call a “WOW Cart” which stands for “Water on Wheels.”

There are two “WOW Carts” deployed to Mayfield, capable of producing up to 10 thousand gallons of safe drinking water a day. That would exceed the water cargo capacity of a 747.

One of the carts is assisting another non-profit, Mercy Chefs, which is cooking up thousands of hot meals.

“We’re using it to produce about 1,200 gallons of safe water per hour,” WaterStep disaster relief volunteer Isabel Isenhart said. “And we’ve been able to supply their food production because there’s no safe water at the moment.”

Not long after that interview, a welcomed sign of progress came to Mayfield.

The Mayfield Electric and Water Systems announced the boil water advisory was lifted Friday afternoon.

