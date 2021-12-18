Support Local Businesses
Louisville Metro Police investigating after man found dead

(Live 5/File)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Louisville Saturday.

Louisville Metro Police say just before 9 a.m. they were notified of a man down off 5th Street and Lansing Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide. They say there are no suspects in custody.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

