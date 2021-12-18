Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.

The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.

The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.

OSHA said in a statement that it would not issue citations before the listed dates “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

The mandate was previously slated to take effect Jan. 4.

The Biden administration’s vaccine requirement applies to companies with 100 or more employees and covers about 84 million U.S. workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. There are exceptions, including for those who work outdoors or only at home.

Administration officials estimate that the mandate will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Ashcraft is accused of taking $1,700 for a plumbing job and doing no work at all.
Unlicensed plumber with multiple complaints charged with theft by deception
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in...
Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky
A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021
Louisville Metro Police investigating after man found dead
President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington,...
Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife
An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’