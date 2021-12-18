Pedestrian struck on I-64 West
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 West Saturday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the scene near the Grinstead Drive exit, close to mile marker eight at 9:47 a.m.
All lanes on I-64 West are shut down at this time. The right lane of I-64 East is open, according to TRIMARC.
More information to come.
