POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metrosafe confirmed an officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 west Saturday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the scene near Mellwood Avenue at 9:47 a.m. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated.
All lanes on I-64 West are shut down at this time. The right lane of I-64 East is open, according to TRIMARC.
More information to come.
