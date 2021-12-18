POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metrosafe confirmed an officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 west Saturday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the scene near Mellwood Avenue at 9:47 a.m. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated.

An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured Saturday morning. (WAVE 3)

All lanes on I-64 West are shut down at this time. The right lane of I-64 East is open, according to TRIMARC.

