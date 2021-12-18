Support Local Businesses
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’

An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metrosafe confirmed an officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 west Saturday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the scene near Mellwood Avenue at 9:47 a.m. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated.

An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured Saturday morning.
All lanes on I-64 West are shut down at this time. The right lane of I-64 East is open, according to TRIMARC.

More information to come.

