Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York....
FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York. Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer at age 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere -- said in a statement that he died peacefully early Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at a hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Ashcraft is accused of taking $1,700 for a plumbing job and doing no work at all.
Unlicensed plumber with multiple complaints charged with theft by deception
An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in...
Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky
A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players
FILE - Charli XCX poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS,...
‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron
GameOn 2021 High school football
Emergency responders were called to I-64 West near the Grinstead Drive at 9:47 a.m.
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’