Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year

Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.(n/a)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (NBC) - Recent data revealed some concerning news about the flu vaccine and how it may not provide as much protection as people had hoped.

Health experts warn that that United States could be in for a bad flu season, in addition to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases as more people gather indoors without social distancing and wearing masks.

According to a new study from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, the current flu vaccines seem to be a bad match for the dominant strain that is circulating so far this flu season.

Each year, scientists predict which strains will be most common before each flu season begins in order to create an effective flu shot.

This year’s flu vaccine contain four strains. However, scientists have found one version of the H3N2 strain is a bad match for what is widely circulating across the country, known as 2a2.

According to the study, the last time a flu vaccine was mismatched this poorly was during the 2014 through 2015 flu season.

But even then, the flu vaccine prevented close to 40,000 hospitalizations and nearly 4,000 deaths.

Experts say the flu vaccine is never a perfect match for influenza, but it is still the best option to reduce a person’s risk of severe illness from the flu.

The study from the university of Pennsylvania has not yet been peer reviewed.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’
LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Robert Ashcraft is accused of taking $1,700 for a plumbing job and doing no work at all.
Unlicensed plumber with multiple complaints charged with theft by deception
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in...
Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky

Latest News

1219_surveillance_WAVE
Man dies after shooting in South Louisville
LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Emergency responders were called to I-64 West near the Grinstead Drive at 9:47 a.m.
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’