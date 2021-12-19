Gov. Beshear delivers shoes to tornado displaced Kentuckians

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WFIE) - Governor Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Coleman were joined by special guests to hand out donated shoes to Kentuckians lodged at state resort parks after losing their homes in tornado storms in Western Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman teamed up with University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach, John Calipari and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet, Manny Ohonme at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.

They were also joined by UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart and former men’s basketball players Darius Miller and Jack Givens.

Gov. Beshear told the public he wants to support them as the community begins to rebuild itself after the deadly storm.

“We are all neighbors in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We love one another and we look out for one another. And my commitment to the folks of Western Kentucky is, we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

Samaritan’s Feet donated thousands of shoes to Kentuckians affected by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky who are staying at the state parks.

Lt. Gov. Coleman thanked Calipari, Givens and everyone who has donated towards Kentucky’s storm relief.

“So many people are stepping up in big ways to support our families in Western Kentucky,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “We Kentuckians have grit, but we have compassion in equal measure, and we truly are showing up for each other right now. I want to thank all the volunteers, everyone who has donated to our Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, and this morning, I especially want to thank Coach Cal and Samaritan’s Feet. Today, Manny, you too are a Kentuckian.”

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman personally delivered shoes to displaced Kentuckians lodged at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Cadiz and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.

Beshear was also seen signing a cast for a child who was injured during last Friday’s storm.

Officials say shoes will be given to those staying at other state resort parks as well as those sheltering other places in the region.

They say volunteers are still needed at Ky. state parks from Christmas Day through the following week. Those who can help are encouraged to call assistant director of resort parks for Ky. state parks, Andy Kasitz, at 502-418-3581.

Kasitz can also be reached by email at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.

