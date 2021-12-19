Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear delivers shoes to tornado displaced Kentuckians

Gov. Beshear distributing shoes in Dawson Springs
Gov. Beshear distributing shoes in Dawson Springs(14 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WFIE) - Governor Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Coleman were joined by special guests to hand out donated shoes to Kentuckians lodged at state resort parks after losing their homes in tornado storms in Western Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman teamed up with University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach, John Calipari and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet, Manny Ohonme at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.

They were also joined by UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart and former men’s basketball players Darius Miller and Jack Givens.

Gov. Beshear told the public he wants to support them as the community begins to rebuild itself after the deadly storm.

“We are all neighbors in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We love one another and we look out for one another. And my commitment to the folks of Western Kentucky is, we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”

Samaritan’s Feet donated thousands of shoes to Kentuckians affected by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky who are staying at the state parks.

Lt. Gov. Coleman thanked Calipari, Givens and everyone who has donated towards Kentucky’s storm relief.

“So many people are stepping up in big ways to support our families in Western Kentucky,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “We Kentuckians have grit, but we have compassion in equal measure, and we truly are showing up for each other right now. I want to thank all the volunteers, everyone who has donated to our Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, and this morning, I especially want to thank Coach Cal and Samaritan’s Feet. Today, Manny, you too are a Kentuckian.”

Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman personally delivered shoes to displaced Kentuckians lodged at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Cadiz and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.

Beshear was also seen signing a cast for a child who was injured during last Friday’s storm.

[Related Story: Parents recall shielding children as tornado took down their home]

Officials say shoes will be given to those staying at other state resort parks as well as those sheltering other places in the region.

They say volunteers are still needed at Ky. state parks from Christmas Day through the following week. Those who can help are encouraged to call assistant director of resort parks for Ky. state parks, Andy Kasitz, at 502-418-3581.

Kasitz can also be reached by email at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’
LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Robert Ashcraft is accused of taking $1,700 for a plumbing job and doing no work at all.
Unlicensed plumber with multiple complaints charged with theft by deception
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in...
Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky

Latest News

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
WAVE 6PM WEEKEND
Family shares photos of fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim (SOURCE: LMPF)
Louisville Metro Police Foundation sets up fund for fallen officer
LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
WATCH: Procession for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim
LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
Public encouraged to honor LMPD officer killed on Saturday during procession