Louisville Metro Police Foundation sets up fund for fallen officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up a fund for Officer Zach Cottongim, who was killed on Saturday.

During an investigation, Cottongim was struck while he was standing outside of his patrol unit.

He was rushed to the University of Louisville hospital and underwent surgery, then later died.

Cottongim was a father of young children and his father and wife are also members of the police department, according to LMPD Chief Erika Shields.

