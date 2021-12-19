Louisville mother watches surveillance video after son’s murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother gets a first hand look at surveillance video, released by Louisville Metro Police Department, showing the suspects who shot and killed 26-year-old John Johnson Junior.

The shooting happened Dec. 16, 2020 on Gagel Avenue. Lakeisa Jeffery is asking for help identifying the shooters and helping detectives put the suspects behind bars.

In the surveillance video, two men are seen running after firing off fatal rounds at Jeffery’s son. The pair jump into a black four door sedan, then drive off, turning onto Gagel Avenue.

“That was the last time my son was breathing, that’s where his soul was,” said Jeffery, as she watched the video. “Looking over at this dude, looking over and shooting at my child.”

Jeffery said its been months since there’s been any movement on putting these suspects behind bars.

”If I could’ve took the bullets for him, I would because then he would’ve been here to raise his kids,” she said.

Johnson Jr. leaves behind two kids, and a brother.

Each time there’s another homicide, Jeffery said she worries LMPD Homicide detectives move farther away from being able to clear her son’s case.

Investigators have released still photos and the surveillance video in an effort to get the public to help solve Johnson’s murder.

”If they think I’m going to stop trying to find justice for my son? I will never quit,” said Jeffery. “I know they see a lot people go on with their lives. That’s not me. I’m going to fight for my child, because I know he would’ve done the same.”

Jeffery said as long as the shooters are on the street, more people could end up being targets.

”I hope you are found, prosecuted to the maximum and I want to see you face to face and look you in your eyes when you get sentenced,” said Jeffery about the shooters. “You should not want to be out here living your life, when you took someone’s life that was so precious.”

Anyone with information can anonymously call 502-574-LMPD or to submit an anonymous tip using the LMPD online tip portal, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.