Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask

By WFTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFTX) - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight for wearing a women’s thong as a face mask. He argues it complied with federal guidelines.

Adam Jenne wore a bright red pair of women’s underwear over his nose and mouth Wednesday morning while waiting for takeoff on a United Airlines flight. In video taken by another passenger, flight attendants tell Jenne he is not in compliance with mask guidance and will have to get off the plane.

Jenne says he thinks the Transportation Security Administration’s mask rule is silly, and by using the underwear, he was trying to show why it doesn’t make sense to him.

“There’s nothing more absurd than... having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude, so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels. And illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect,” Jenne said.

Shortly after Jenne left, other passengers started to speak up, and several of them ended up getting off the plane in support, Jenne says. At least one believed Jenne had been kicked off for wearing a mask.

“Thank you to them because they saw something, an injustice, something that didn’t make sense, and they stood up,” Jenne said.

Masks should not have any vents or openings and should fully cover your nose and mouth, according to United’s website. Jenne believes using the underwear as a mask followed those guidelines.

After the incident, Jenne received an email from United that said he is banned from all their flights until his case has been reviewed by the airline’s Passenger Incident Review Committee.

Jenne says he still feels he was in the right, but he also says he was previously kicked off a Delta Airlines flight for wearing underwear as a mask.

“Your rights end where mine begin. You don’t get to tell me how I conduct myself,” he said.

United said in a statement that Jenne “clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate,” and it appreciates the situation was addressed prior to takeoff.

The TSA’s mask guidelines will remain in place until at least March.

Copyright 2021 WFTX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

