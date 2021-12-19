Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening in South Louisville.

Police got the call just after 10 p.m. of a shooting in the 3700 block of Center Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood, according to an LMPD spokesperson. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UofL Hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified as George Williams, 22, according to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office.

LMPD’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Those with information are encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 564-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.