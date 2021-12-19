Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many will soon gather with family and friends for the holidays, state leaders are hoping people don’t drop their guard because the omicron virus is on the move.

“Any school that is not doing mandatory masking, any businesses that is not having their folks wear masks we could see entire schools, entire shifts get infected very quickly,” Governor Beshear said during a briefing on Saturday.

The state added the omicron strain is one of the most contagious infections the country has had in the last century.

“It may be that one person with omicron could infect up to 18 to 20 people,” The Kentucky Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said.

Compare that to the flu where doctors said one person normally infects one to two people.

“We could go from omicron not being present at all to omicron being half or more of the variants in the state within just a couple of weeks,” Stack said.

Right now, the omicron variant seems to have less severe impacts than previous strains, but state leaders are recommending to get vaccinated and then follow up with a booster shot.

“Remember if the vaccines keep you from ending up in the hospital and keep you from dying, they have done their job. That is the most important stuff that we ask of them,” Stack added.

The state also gave grim news about monoclonal antibodies, which are used to help those sick with the virus recover.

“The bad news is two out of three of those monoclonal do not appear to be effective against the omicron variant.” Stack said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.