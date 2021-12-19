Public encouraged to honor LMPD officer killed on Saturday during procession

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, LMPD is asking the public to come and honor the life of fallen Officer Zach Cottongim.

Cottongim will be taken to Highland Funeral home located at 10511 LaGrange Road.

The procession will begin at 4 PM.

The public is encouraged to line the route.

The route is as follows:

LaGrange Rd —> Lyndon —-> Lyndon Ln. —-> New LaGrange rd.——> New LaGrange Rd —-> I264 West—-> Taylorsville Rd South Exit —-> Highland Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

