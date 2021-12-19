Support Local Businesses
WATCH: Procession for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking the public to come and honor the life of fallen Officer Zach Cottongim.

The procession is expected to begin at 4:00 p.m. at 10511 Lagrange Road and will end at the Highland Funeral home located at 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

The public is encouraged to attend.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the route will begin at 10511 LaGrange Road to North Hurstbourne Left on the Westport, Westport to 264 West to the Highland Funeral home on Taylorsville Road.

