Wheeler scores 26 as Cats romp over North Carolina in Las Vegas 98-69

(WAVE) -Sahvir Wheeler scored 26 points and dished out eight assists as #21 Kentucky blew out North Carolina 98-69 on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UK outrebounded UNC 44-26. Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Kellan Grady hit 6-of-8 from the field, including 5-7 from three on his way to an 18 point night.

“Coach Cal, going into it, he was like, just play this like an exhibition,” Wheeler said. “It’s December, we’re still figuring things out, it’s only a big game once you win, after, so after the game obviously it’s a big win playing against the blue blood.”

The Cats improve to 8-2 and return to Rupp Arena on Wednesday night to host Louisville (7-4) at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.