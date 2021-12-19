WKU’s Zappe sets two FBS records as Toppers beat Appalachian State 59-38 in Boca Raton Bowl

(WAVE) - Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns as the Toppers beat Appalachian State 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Zappe’s numbers vaulted him to the top of the Football Bowl Subdivision single season record book for passing yards in a season and passing touchdowns.

He finishes with 5,967 yards passing, 134 more than BJ Symons of Texas Tech in 2003, and 62 touchdown passes, two more than Joe Burrow of LSU in 2019.

The Toppers finish the 2021 season 9-5.

