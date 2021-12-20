6 UofL beats #7 UConn 69-64

(WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 16 points as #6 UofL beat #7 Connecticut 69-64 on Sunday in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It was UConn’s first loss in 31 games played at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

“I know that everybody is going to say that they’re shorthanded and everything, they’ve had some injuries, there’s no question about that, but they’re still a pretty good ball club and I was really pleased with how we fought and how we hung in there,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “We took their punch in the first quarter and instead of panicking, continued to execute and compete.”

The Huskies are without a few injured players, including 2020-21 National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers, who is out with a knee injury.

They still led the Cards 16-9 after the first quarter and 28-25 at the half.

Emily Engstler found Kianna Smith for a baseline jumper with 8:04 left in the third quarter that put UofL in front 29-28.

It was back and forth until late in the fourth quarter. with the Huskies clinging to a 52-51 lead, Smith dribbled into the paint and kicked it out to Van Lith for a triple and a 54-52 Cards lead.

On the next UofL possession, Van Lith hit another triple for a 57-52 cushion with 2:55 remaining.

The win makes the Cards 3-18 all-time against UConn. Freshman Caroline Ducharme led the Huskies with a career-high 25 points.

UofL improves to 10-1 this season. Connecticut falls 6-3.

The Cards have an extended holiday break, returning to action on Thursday, December 30, hosting Boston College (7-3) at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

