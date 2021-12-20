Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old dies in hospital

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sixth child has died after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air Thursday at a school event in Australia.

Authorities in Tasmania said 11-year-old Chase Harrison died in the hospital.

He was one of nine children who fell 32 feet from the castle.

Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital. Another is recovering at home.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the tragedy “shattering” and “unthinkingly heartbreaking.”

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

An investigation into what caused the tragedy will include the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle had been tethered to the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD
Louisville Mother Watches Surveillance Video Before Son's Murder
Louisville mother watches surveillance video after son’s murder

Latest News

Officer Zach Cottongim’s family and Louisville Metro Police Officers led his body in a...
‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community
WAVE 3 News: Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021
Waiting times for COVID-19 tests are growing in parts of the United States, and weakness in...
Your Money: Candy cane and COVID-19 test shortages
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death