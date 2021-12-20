Support Local Businesses
'Burn in hell': Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son's death in Medina County

19 news
19 news
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the eight suspects convicted so far in the disappearance and death of Iron Cannon was sentenced on Monday morning.

The Medina County judge sentenced Justin Hornbeck to between 30 and 35 years in prison.

Hornbeck was initially charged with murder for the shooting death of Cannon, but he pleaded to lesser charges.

As part of the deal, the murder charge was dropped in exchange for a guilty plea from the 28-year-old Uniontown man on a count of involuntary manslaughter. He also pleaded to tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The father of Cannon, the 27-year-old victim from Akron, delivered a powerful victim impact statement directly to the man convicted in his son’s death.

“How can you chop a human being up like he’s nothing?,” Cannon’s father, Michael Taylor, asked Hornbeck during Monday’s sentencing. “How? How do you stand here? You should be going to the electric chair.”

Autumn Knight, a 27-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman, also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. She was supposed to be sentenced on Dec. 20, but her hearing was delayed.

Cannon was last seen in the Wadsworth area in October 2020, according to police. His remains were discovered with gunshot wounds nearly a year later in Mahoning County’s Lake Milton on Sept. 12, 2021.

Iron Jailen Cannon
Iron Jailen Cannon(Wadsworth Police)

Detectives allege that the eight suspects lied to police during an “intricate cover-up,” misleading investigators and tampering with evidence since Cannon’s disappearance.

Samantha McCune, a 27-year-old woman from Uniontown, last court appearance was delayed until a later date.

Three other suspects, identified as 27-year-old Tyrone Render, 55-year-old Marcus Clark, and 32-year-old Christopher Williams, have already been indicted in the case.

Antonio Moore previously pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and is waiting to be sentenced.

Walter Render, a 29-year-old Mentor man, was arrested on Sept. 29. A court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

