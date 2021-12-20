Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape

By PETER SMITH
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for, officials said Monday.

The group of 12 navigated by stars to reach safety after a two-month kidnapping ordeal, officials with the Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio-based agency that the captive missionaries work for, said Monday at a press conference.

The detailed accounting of their journey to safety comes after news Thursday that the missionaries were free.

A total of 17 people from the missionary group — 12 adults and five minors — were abducted Oct. 16 shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, where they verified it had received aid from CAM and played with the children, CAM has said. The group included 16 Americans and one Canadian.

Their captors from the 400 Mawozo gang initially demanded millions of dollars in ransom. Five other captives had earlier reached freedom. It is still unclear if any ransom was paid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD
Louisville Mother Watches Surveillance Video Before Son's Murder
Louisville mother watches surveillance video after son’s murder

Latest News

Officer Zach Cottongim’s family and Louisville Metro Police Officers led his body in a...
‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community
WAVE 3 News: Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021
Waiting times for COVID-19 tests are growing in parts of the United States, and weakness in...
Your Money: Candy cane and COVID-19 test shortages
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death