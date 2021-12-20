FORECAST: Areas of fog overnight; patchy freezing fog possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog Tuesday morning

Mainly quiet this week

Showers and 60s in time for Christmas Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds thicken to our south with area of fog possible overnight. Temperatures are already below freezing and areas of freezing fog will be possible. A few slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, will be possible early Tuesday morning.

Some sunshine returns after the morning clouds fade. Temperatures will rise near 50 degrees for a high during the afternoon.

Tuesday night is a mostly clear and cold affair with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Wednesday is another mostly sunny day but highs will only reach into the 30s to near 40 degrees as cold air invades behind a cold front.

Friday is Christmas Eve and our warmest day of the next week or two with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will also be on the increase by Friday evening. This front will move through Friday night bringing an end to the rain by early Saturday.

Temperatures will stay above average, but in the 50s for highs Christmas Day!

