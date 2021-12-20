FORECAST: Cloudy start but a sunnier finish today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet weather the next few days

60s and showers by Christmas Eve

Showers possible Christmas Day with warm weather likely still in place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds this morning will slowly break-up into the afternoon. Temperatures remaining on the cool side of things.

Tonight is a mostly clear and cold affair with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny day but highs will only reach into the 30s to near 40 degrees as cold air invades behind a cold front. A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.

Tracking a couple of fast-moving systems into the Christmas holiday. This will likely mean more changes to the rain chances and finer details of just how warm (or cool) it could become. Either way, it is a mild/warm setup overall with showers possible. Stay tuned for more adjustments!

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.