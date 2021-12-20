Gov. Beshear stresses vaccines, testing as holidays approach and omicron spreads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear provided new details on Kentucky’s tornado response and updates on COVID omicron and delta variants in the commonwealth.

Beshear said as of Monday, 76 Kentuckians have been killed in the tornado that went through the state early on Dec. 11. After review, official state count on deaths due to the storms were 75. One additional employee from the candle factory was confirmed on Monday.

There are no more lost individuals in Western Kentucky, and Beshear also confirmed all state roads are back open.

On Friday, Beshear confirmed the first case of omicron in Kentucky, and he said the rate of the virus spreading across the U.S. shows concern for the commonwealth.

“The message here is pretty simple, omicron is spreading faster than anything we’ve ever seen,” Beshear said. “It looks like it’s one of the most contagious viruses in modern history.”

On Saturday, there were 2,575 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kentucky and 32 additional deaths due to COVID. There were 1,531 new cases of COVID confirmed on Sunday, and 29 additional deaths.

Beshear confirmed Monday there were 1,215 new cases of COVID and 32 additional deaths.

Currently, there are 1,206 Kentuckians hospitalized, 325 in the ICU and 176 on a ventilator. Positivity rate in the commonwealth is now at 9.20 percent.

Beshear also said over the weekend, 10,351 Kentuckians have received their first shot of the COVID vaccine and 32,719 people in the commonwealth have received a booster shot.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Beshear said precautions should be taken to keep family gatherings safe.

“This was good advice from some national experts that you need to do to have a safe Christmas,” Beshear said. “Number one, and this is the one that has got to be there: everybody needs to be vaccinated and boosted, that is eligible, that is coming over.”

Beshear said it’s recommended for people to get tested, preferably the day of the gathering, to lower chances of spread, as well as masking in certain indoor settings.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

