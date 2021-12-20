KSP warns Kentuckians about fraudulent disaster relief workers

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police is warning people to be on the look out for fraudulent disaster relief workers after receiving multiple complaints.

Authorities say if you were affected by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky, you need to be aware of scams.

KSP says these people are posing themselves as FEMA representatives, American Red Cross workers, insurance adjusters or contractors.

They say the following are things you should be on the look out for:

1. Legit FEMA reps carry official ID badges with photo ID’s. They will also have your FEMA application number.

2. FEMA and US Small Business Administration reps never charge applicants for disaster assistance or inspections.

3. They never promise a disaster grant in return for payment.

4. They are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

