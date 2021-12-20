Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD memorial for Officer Zach Cottongim unveiled at 1st Division headquarters

The Louisville Metro Police officer who died after being hit on I-64 on Saturday morning has...
The Louisville Metro Police officer who died after being hit on I-64 on Saturday morning has been memorialized at his police division.(WAVE 3 News/LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police officer who died after being hit on I-64 on Saturday morning has been memorialized at his police division.

LMPD’s 1st Division headquarters, located on North 29th Street, has set up a memorial squad car in honor of fallen Officer Zach Cottongim.

The police cruiser, a replica of one Cottongim would have used, now sits on the sidewalk in front of the headquarters where the officer worked.

The cruiser and the division has placed blue ribbons in memory of Cottongim, who served with LMPD for seven years.

LMPD recently announced visitation and funeral services for Cottongim. On Tuesday morning, a procession will be held from Highland Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road to Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has ordered all flags in Metro Government to be lowered to half-staff, and the Big Four Bridge will also be lit blue on Tuesday and Wednesday in honor of Cottongim.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD

Latest News

A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Police chief, witnesses and community reflect on fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim’s life
LMPD's sixth division, among others, held their annual shop with a cop event.
Shop with a Cop: LMPD officers hit shopping aisles to make students’ holidays bright
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Visitation, funeral arrangements for fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim announced
Officer Zach Cottongim’s family and Louisville Metro Police Officers led his body in a...
‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community