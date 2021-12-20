LMPD memorial for Officer Zach Cottongim unveiled at 1st Division headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police officer who died after being hit on I-64 on Saturday morning has been memorialized at his police division.

LMPD’s 1st Division headquarters, located on North 29th Street, has set up a memorial squad car in honor of fallen Officer Zach Cottongim.

The police cruiser, a replica of one Cottongim would have used, now sits on the sidewalk in front of the headquarters where the officer worked.

The cruiser and the division has placed blue ribbons in memory of Cottongim, who served with LMPD for seven years.

LMPD recently announced visitation and funeral services for Cottongim. On Tuesday morning, a procession will be held from Highland Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road to Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has ordered all flags in Metro Government to be lowered to half-staff, and the Big Four Bridge will also be lit blue on Tuesday and Wednesday in honor of Cottongim.

