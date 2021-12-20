Omicron variant detected in Indiana, Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new, more contagious COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in Jefferson County, Kentucky’s wastewater and in an unvaccinated patient in Indiana.

The Indiana Health Department did not disclose where the positive Hoosier patient lives, but Clark County’s Health Director Dr. Eric Yazel told WAVE 3 News that doesn’t matter because the variant has likely already spread across the state.

“The first case in Indiana, that was actually a swab from December 9th, and so with the rapid transfer with this variant we can reasonably assume it’s already in our area significantly,” Yazel said.

According to doctors, the omicron variant has similar symptoms to the delta variant, including body aches, cough, congestion, and fatigue.

However, omicron is more contagious, which is why federal health officials said Monday that the omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

“When you factor in that it’s going to reach more and more people and more and more high risk people, it’s still going to be problematic from a hospitalization and utilization side of things, and ICU beds and all those things which are already at a premium especially this time of year,” Yazel said.

To put the level of contagion in perspective, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, a person with the flu is likely to spread illness to one to two people. Those infected with the delta variant can spread the virus to up to five people. When someone catches the omicron variant, they can spread it to up to 18 people.

On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state officials announced the omicron variant was detected in wastewater in Jefferson County by the University of Louisville and the Louisville Metro Health Department.

“Now that we found it here in the three big metropolitan areas, it will spread incredibly rapidly,” Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Department of Public Health said.

In addition, some areas of the country are experiencing shortages in testing supplies, albeit the issue is not as bad in Kentucky yet.

“We’ve been able to move the supplies around, but they are finite,” Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health said. “If we’re using all of them in areas in the Midwest and Northeast, it means we’re going to be under constraints when (the omicron variant) gets to us here in Louisville.”

The CDC announced it recommends the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and booster shot over the Johnson & Johnson, citing the rare risk of blood clots in patients who receive the Johnson & Johnson. The CDC also announced the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more effective at protecting people from the strain.

Doctors recommend getting a booster shot six months after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Even if you received the Johnson & Johnson, they advise you to receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

To find booster locations near you, click or tap here.

