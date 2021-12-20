Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital

By Nicholas Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – Doctors at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi recently delivered several sets of twins from different families and one set of identical triplets.

According to WTOK, this is the first time the hospital has delivered this many multiple births in one weekend.

Doctors said it could also be the first set of identical triplets in nearly 10 years for hospitals in Meridian, Mississippi.

The triplets defied every odd, and their parents could not wait to show them off.

“For the past eight months or so, it has been something you have to wrap your mind around. You see these three tiny humans you just made. You basically had them born so quickly and so unexpectedly. We were like, ‘Dang, now they are here,’” said the mother, Meghan McNair.

McNair and her husband have been able to take one of their sons home, Jesse. Now they are waiting for their other two sons, Jacob and Samuel, to be discharged.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police officer who died after being hit on I-64 on Saturday morning has...
LMPD memorial for Officer Zach Cottongim unveiled at 1st Division headquarters
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Police chief, witnesses and community reflect on fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim’s life