Shelby County man arrested, caught trying to meet juvenile for sex

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the arrest of a man from Shelby County on federal child exploitation charges on Monday.

Nathaniel Johnson, 28, is charged with multiple felonies, including attempting to distribute pornographic material to a minor and using an electronic communication system to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. He is also charged with child abandonment.

Johnson was caught in an online sting operation conducted by the state’s Cyber Crimes Unit in partnership with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrenceburg Police Department, according to Cameron.

“The Attorney General’s Office is committed to partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to proactively locate and apprehend child predators,” Cameron’s office said in a statement.

Johnson is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

