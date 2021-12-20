Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Shelby County man arrested, caught trying to meet juvenile for sex

Nathaniel Johnson, 28, is charged with multiple felonies, including attempting to distribute...
Nathaniel Johnson, 28, is charged with multiple felonies, including attempting to distribute pornographic material to a minor and using an electronic communication system to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. He is also charged with child abandonment.(Shelby County Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the arrest of a man from Shelby County on federal child exploitation charges on Monday.

Nathaniel Johnson, 28, is charged with multiple felonies, including attempting to distribute pornographic material to a minor and using an electronic communication system to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. He is also charged with child abandonment.

Johnson was caught in an online sting operation conducted by the state’s Cyber Crimes Unit in partnership with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrenceburg Police Department, according to Cameron.

“The Attorney General’s Office is committed to partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to proactively locate and apprehend child predators,” Cameron’s office said in a statement.

Johnson is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD

Latest News

LMPD's sixth division, among others, held their annual shop with a cop event.
Shop with a Cop: LMPD officers hit shopping aisles to make students’ holidays bright
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Visitation, funeral arrangements for fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim announced
Officer Zach Cottongim’s family and Louisville Metro Police Officers led his body in a...
‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community