Shop with a Cop: LMPD officers hit shopping aisles to make students’ holidays bright

LMPD's sixth division, among others, held their annual shop with a cop event.
(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a dark couple of days for the Louisville Metro Police Department losing one of their own while on duty, but they’re still trying to be a beacon of light for others.

Officers went shopping at Meijer for Price Elementary students as part of an annual event called Shop with a Cop.

Jaron Skillman, a 6th Division officer, explained that he hopes to help and support the children he serves.

“Over the past few years, the profession’s taken a few black eyes,” Skillman said, “and ultimately, we’re still out here very day. We’re still part of the community and people in the community need help.”

He’s working with Price Elementary and Assistant Principal Samantha Miller this year. She received a Christmas list from a few different families who explained that they needed some help and support in making their children’s holiday season magical, so the teachers and officers got to work.

”I think it just reminds us we’re not alone,” Miller said, “and that we’re serving these families together.”

Each group of officers was able to spend $250, tax free, with donated gift cards.

