Survey: Meta/Facebook the worst company of 2021
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WAVE) - Meta Platforms, Inc., the renamed parent company of Facebook, was ranked the worst company of 2021, according to Yahoo! Finance.
At least 8% of the 1,541 people polled said Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company was the worst of the year. It received 50% more votes than the runner-up, Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce shopping site.
The survey was conducted by Survey Monkey, and it was posted on Yahoo! Finance from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5.
Those who voted also named AT&T, Tesla, and Robinhood as some of the worst companies of the year.
