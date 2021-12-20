Support Local Businesses
UK men’s basketball game vs. Louisville postponed due to COVID issues

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena, has been postponed.

UK officials said the postponement is due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program.

UK Athletics said they’re working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday in Rupp Arena.

Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season.

If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season. Single-game buyers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive a separate communication.

