University of Kentucky to host Western Kentucky in place of UofL, UK rivalry game

Kentucky basketball
Kentucky basketball(Source: UK Athletics)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will be playing against Western Kentucky University at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Arena, the university announced Monday night.

The time was initially set for the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky rivalry game, but the matchup was postponed Monday morning due to positive COVID tests within UofL’s program.

Kentucky will be meeting WKU for the first time since the 2012 NCAA tournament, the university posted in a release.

In addition, UK athletics will also be working to provide a charitable component of the game to help support those affected by the tornadoes within Western Kentucky.

UK said tickets for the original Wednesday game versus Louisville will now be valid for the replacement game against Western Kentucky.

