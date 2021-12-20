Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Visitation, funeral arrangements for fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim announced

A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.(LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitation and funeral arrangements for Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Zach Cottongim, who died on Saturday after being hit by a car on Interstate 64, have been announced.

Cottongim’s body will be moved in a procession from Highland Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road to Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m., LMPD announced. His visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, followed by a memorial service for current and retired officers.

Cottongim’s funeral will be held at Southeast Christian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Following the funeral, a graveside burial service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.

In the officer’s honor, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer ordered that all flags on Metro Government buildings be lowered to half-staff, and the Big Four Bridge will be lit up in blue on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Cottongim, a husband and father of two boys, worked for LMPD for seven years. To assist his family, donate to the LMPD fundraiser by clicking here.

Procession information:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. — Procession from Highland Funeral Home to Southeast Christian Church
    • Dutchmans Lane right to Cannons Lane
    • Cannons Lane to I-64 East
    • I-64 East to Blankenbaker Parkway (Exit 17)
    • Left on Blankenbaker Parkway to Southeast Christian Church
  • Wednesday, Dec. 23 immediately following the funeral
    • Right on Blankenbaker Parkway to I-64 West
    • I-64 West to Grinstead Drive (Exit 8)
    • Left on Grinstead Drive to Cave Hill Road (main cemetery entrance)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim
LMPD officer dies after being hit by car on I-64
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Man killed in South Louisville shooting identified
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Coroner identifies Louisville man found dead by LMPD

Latest News

Officer Zach Cottongim’s family and Louisville Metro Police Officers led his body in a...
‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community
Officer Killed in the Line of Duty taken to funeral home
‘A hero’s sacrifice is forever’: Officer Cottongim procession drives through the community
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Family shares photos of fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim (SOURCE: LMPF)
Louisville Metro Police Foundation sets up fund for fallen officer