Visitation, funeral arrangements for fallen LMPD Officer Zach Cottongim announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitation and funeral arrangements for Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Zach Cottongim, who died on Saturday after being hit by a car on Interstate 64, have been announced.

Cottongim’s body will be moved in a procession from Highland Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road to Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m., LMPD announced. His visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, followed by a memorial service for current and retired officers.

Cottongim’s funeral will be held at Southeast Christian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Following the funeral, a graveside burial service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.

In the officer’s honor, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer ordered that all flags on Metro Government buildings be lowered to half-staff, and the Big Four Bridge will be lit up in blue on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Cottongim, a husband and father of two boys, worked for LMPD for seven years. To assist his family, donate to the LMPD fundraiser by clicking here.

Procession information:

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. — Procession from Highland Funeral Home to Southeast Christian Church Dutchmans Lane right to Cannons Lane Cannons Lane to I-64 East I-64 East to Blankenbaker Parkway (Exit 17) Left on Blankenbaker Parkway to Southeast Christian Church

Wednesday, Dec. 23 immediately following the funeral Right on Blankenbaker Parkway to I-64 West I-64 West to Grinstead Drive (Exit 8) Left on Grinstead Drive to Cave Hill Road (main cemetery entrance)



