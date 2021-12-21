Support Local Businesses
Athens woman arrested after deputies say she stole Christmas presents from someone’s home

Sarah Rose Gregory
Sarah Rose Gregory(LCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman was arrested for burglary after deputies say she was stealing Christmas presents that were under someone else’s tree.

According to deputies, Sarah Rose Gregory, 35, broke into a home on Beltline Road in Athens. The homeowner says Christmas gifts from under the tree, a debit card, jewelry, change, and clothing were tall taken from her home on December 19.

Another family member claims they saw a female suspect hiding between two hedges outside of the house. When the suspect was confronted, she ran towards another home in the neighborhood.

Deputies found Gregory sitting on her front porch and confirmed she was the one who broke into the home and stole multiple items.

Gregory was charged with third-degree burglary and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Deputies recovered the stolen items from Gregory’s home.

