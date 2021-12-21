Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Head Start vaccine mandate

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a multi-state lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s Head Start vaccine mandate.

The mandate is for thousands of staff and volunteers in federal Head Start programs.

The lawsuit, filed with 23 other states, argues that the mandate is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“I’ve heard from Kentuckians who are concerned about the negative effect that this mandate will have on Head Start programs in their local communities,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Kentucky’s head start programs serve over 17,000 Kentucky children, and we cannot afford to lose these essential services. We’ve challenged the Biden Administration’s mandates for federal contractors, private businesses, and healthcare workers in court, and we believe that the Head Start mandate suffers from the same legal flaws as those mandates.”

The federal Head Start program promotes school-readiness for preschool-aged children.

Across the state, 15,167 children are served by the Head Start program and more than 2,400 children are enrolled in early Head Start programs.

According to a survey of Kentucky’s 28 Head Start grantees, they anticipate having to fire 17% of their staff for not complying with the vaccine mandate.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant races through Kentucky, officials warn of high transmission
Health experts still encourage getting flu shots.
Flu vaccine may not protect against dominant strain this year
Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Tuesday evening, Dec. 21, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday evening, Dec. 21, 2021
The holidays are a time to spend with loved ones, but Justin Burt’s family will spend it...
Justin Burt: Family prepares for Christmas as loved one still missing for over a year
Fischer said there is still time to act and that the city is following the same preparations as...
Omicron detected in Louisville; variant could become dominant strain within weeks
Spencer Faircloth, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, and neglect...
Jeffersonville man arrested for battery of 2-month-old infant in critical condition
Downtown Louisville, Kentucky
Omicron detected in Louisville; variant could become dominant strain within weeks